Operation Rising Lion: No Negotiations, Only Objectives

Israeli ministers have vowed not to negotiate with Iran, as Operation Rising Lion aims to achieve its objectives amidst mutual ballistic assaults. Israeli Defence Minister Katz hints at regime change in Tehran, while Foreign Minister Sa'ar assures foreign diplomats that the operation will continue without negotiations.

Updated: 18-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli government officials have declared a firm stance against negotiating with Iran, insisting that Operation Rising Lion will persist until its defined objectives are met. This declaration comes amid heightened military engagement between the two nations.

Defence Minister Israel Katz has suggested a potential shift in Tehran's political structure, tweeting about the ongoing bombardment and destruction of government symbols in Iran. Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar informed global ambassadors of the operations' determination and the unified support from Israeli citizens for the military actions taken.

Prime Minister Netanyahu outlined the dual goals of disrupting Iran's nuclear aims and neutralizing its missile capabilities. The Israeli Defence Forces have sustained military strategies targeting Iranian sites, while Iran has retaliated, resulting in significant casualties and damages on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

