Modi Demands Global Accountability in Fight Against Terrorism

In a poignant address to G7 leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi insisted on the urgency of confronting terrorism, which he termed as a 'betrayal of humanity' if overlooked. Targeting Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism, Modi stressed the necessity for countries backing such activities to be held accountable.

Speaking at the G7 outreach session on energy security, Modi also lamented the double standards some nations hold, urging decisive global measures to fight terrorism and ensure peace. He questioned global institutions' credibility, urging immediate actions to combat terrorism's rise, echoing it as a threat to democratic values worldwide.

Additionally, Modi highlighted the importance of energy security alongside the growing role of AI technology. He stressed the significance of renewable energy sources to manage AI's energy requirements and called for global cooperation in securing supply chains and regulating AI innovations responsibly.

