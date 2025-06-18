Left Menu

Bhumjaithai Party's Exit Sparks Political Upheaval in Thailand

The Bhumjaithai Party has withdrawn from Thailand's ruling coalition, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The decision follows a leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodia's former premier, Hun Sen, sparking concerns over national sovereignty amid an ongoing border dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:31 IST
Bhumjaithai Party's Exit Sparks Political Upheaval in Thailand
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's political landscape shook on Wednesday as the Bhumjaithai Party announced its departure from the coalition government, delivering a significant blow to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration.

Holding 69 seats, the Bhumjaithai Party cited the impact of a leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodia's ex-premier Hun Sen, which has elevated tensions over a border dispute.

In a statement, the party declared its commitment to stand behind the army and officials safeguarding Thailand's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025