Bhumjaithai Party's Exit Sparks Political Upheaval in Thailand
The Bhumjaithai Party has withdrawn from Thailand's ruling coalition, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The decision follows a leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodia's former premier, Hun Sen, sparking concerns over national sovereignty amid an ongoing border dispute.
Thailand's political landscape shook on Wednesday as the Bhumjaithai Party announced its departure from the coalition government, delivering a significant blow to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration.
Holding 69 seats, the Bhumjaithai Party cited the impact of a leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodia's ex-premier Hun Sen, which has elevated tensions over a border dispute.
In a statement, the party declared its commitment to stand behind the army and officials safeguarding Thailand's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests.
