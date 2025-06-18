Bhumjaithai Party's Exit Sparks Political Upheaval in Thailand

Thailand's political landscape shook on Wednesday as the Bhumjaithai Party announced its departure from the coalition government, delivering a significant blow to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration.

Holding 69 seats, the Bhumjaithai Party cited the impact of a leaked phone call between Paetongtarn and Cambodia's ex-premier Hun Sen, which has elevated tensions over a border dispute.

In a statement, the party declared its commitment to stand behind the army and officials safeguarding Thailand's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)