President Murmu's Transformative Visit to Uttarakhand

President Droupadi Murmu's three-day visit to Uttarakhand begins on Thursday, as announced by her office. During her stay, she will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for numerous projects at Rashtrapati Niketan, the Presidential retreat in Dehradun, including an amphitheater and staff quarters.

On June 20, President Murmu will open Rashtrapati Niketan to the public and launch facilities such as the Visitor Facilitation Centre, Cafeteria, and Souvenir shop. She will also open Rashtrapati Tapovan, setting the stage for Rashtrapati Udyan's future development.

The visit will culminate with activities like attending a yoga demonstration on International Yoga Day and releasing a postage stamp commemorating Raj Bhavan, Nainital's 125th anniversary. Additionally, President Murmu will visit the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities at Dehradun, engaging with students and exploring their facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)