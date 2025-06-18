Left Menu

President Murmu's Transformative Visit to Uttarakhand

President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand, focusing on inaugurations and laying foundation stones for multiple projects at Rashtrapati Niketan. Her agenda includes opening public amenities, attending a yoga demonstration on International Yoga Day, and visiting the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:48 IST
President Murmu's Transformative Visit to Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu's three-day visit to Uttarakhand begins on Thursday, as announced by her office. During her stay, she will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for numerous projects at Rashtrapati Niketan, the Presidential retreat in Dehradun, including an amphitheater and staff quarters.

On June 20, President Murmu will open Rashtrapati Niketan to the public and launch facilities such as the Visitor Facilitation Centre, Cafeteria, and Souvenir shop. She will also open Rashtrapati Tapovan, setting the stage for Rashtrapati Udyan's future development.

The visit will culminate with activities like attending a yoga demonstration on International Yoga Day and releasing a postage stamp commemorating Raj Bhavan, Nainital's 125th anniversary. Additionally, President Murmu will visit the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities at Dehradun, engaging with students and exploring their facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025