Britain Calls for Reform of European Human Rights Convention

Britain is urging reform of the European Convention on Human Rights, with concerns over its impact on immigration policy. Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood emphasized a need for the convention to evolve to meet contemporary political realities. The push aligns with broader European calls for change in deportation policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:01 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Britain has called for reforms to the European Convention on Human Rights, citing issues with its influence over domestic immigration and deportation policies. The appeal was made by Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood, amid growing domestic criticism of the convention's foreign court rulings.

Mahmood addressed the Committee of Ministers, the executive authority of the Council of Europe, insisting the convention—which has stood for over 70 years—adapt to modern political landscapes. Concerns have risen from the way domestic courts use the convention in immigration cases, obstructing the deportation of certain migrants.

This plea coincides with similar reform calls from other European nations like Italy and Denmark. While Britain's Labour government remains committed to the convention, right-wing parties advocate withdrawal if they ascend to power, reflecting a broader European debate on the convention's role and interpretation.

