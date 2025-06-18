Left Menu

Hypersonic Missiles: A New Frontier in Military Technology

Iran claims to have launched hypersonic missiles at Israel, though experts dispute both the launch and the capability. Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and feature advanced navigation systems, making them difficult to intercept. The US, China, and other nations continue to develop these advanced weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:51 IST
Hypersonic Missiles: A New Frontier in Military Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Iran has declared that it possesses hypersonic missiles and asserts that it has already initiated strikes on Israel using these advanced weapons.

However, there is no concrete evidence to support Iran's claims, and experts remain skeptical. Despite the skepticism, the potential use of these high-speed projectiles could challenge Israel's robust missile defense systems, shifting the long-standing tension between the two adversaries.

Hypersonic missiles, capable of traveling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, are feared for their advanced navigation systems that make them difficult to intercept. Although Iran claims to have fired these missiles, experts question their legitimacy, suggesting Iran may lack the technological prowess needed to manufacture true hypersonic weapons.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025