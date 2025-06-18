Hypersonic Missiles: A New Frontier in Military Technology

Iran has declared that it possesses hypersonic missiles and asserts that it has already initiated strikes on Israel using these advanced weapons.

However, there is no concrete evidence to support Iran's claims, and experts remain skeptical. Despite the skepticism, the potential use of these high-speed projectiles could challenge Israel's robust missile defense systems, shifting the long-standing tension between the two adversaries.

Hypersonic missiles, capable of traveling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, are feared for their advanced navigation systems that make them difficult to intercept. Although Iran claims to have fired these missiles, experts question their legitimacy, suggesting Iran may lack the technological prowess needed to manufacture true hypersonic weapons.