Iran Protests Trump's Provocative Remarks

Iran has expressed its discontent by summoning the Swiss envoy in Tehran as a stand-in for the United States, following U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial remarks. The Iranian media, including the semi-official Mehr news agency, reported on the diplomatic tension on Wednesday.

Trump had made headlines by demanding Iran's 'unconditional surrender,' a statement that was met with swift condemnation from Tehran.

This political move highlights the ongoing friction between the U.S. and Iran, as Tehran views the comments as unnecessarily provocative.

