Left Menu

Iran Protests Trump's Provocative Remarks

Iran has summoned the Swiss envoy in Tehran to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks, demanding the country's 'unconditional surrender.' The Swiss envoy acts as a representative of the U.S. in Iran. Trump's words have been described as 'provocative' by Iranian media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:58 IST
Iran Protests Trump's Provocative Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Iran has expressed its discontent by summoning the Swiss envoy in Tehran as a stand-in for the United States, following U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial remarks. The Iranian media, including the semi-official Mehr news agency, reported on the diplomatic tension on Wednesday.

Trump had made headlines by demanding Iran's 'unconditional surrender,' a statement that was met with swift condemnation from Tehran.

This political move highlights the ongoing friction between the U.S. and Iran, as Tehran views the comments as unnecessarily provocative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025