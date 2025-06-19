A Tectonic Shift: Trump Hosts Pakistan Army Chief, Linked to Indo-Pak Ceasefire

President Donald Trump took a significant diplomatic step by hosting Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for a landmark meeting at the White House on Wednesday. This unprecedented engagement comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors.

The discussions marked a turning point in U.S.-Pakistan relations, which had soured under Trump's administration and his predecessor, Joe Biden. Trump, who emphasized his role in averting conflict between India and Pakistan, noted the strategic importance of fostering better ties with both countries.

However, India's government refuted Trump's mediation claims, asserting that the ceasefire discussions occurred directly between Indian and Pakistani military channels. Despite this diplomatic rift, Trump remains committed to pursuing stronger cross-border trade ties and seeks to address broader geopolitical issues involving Iran and Israel.