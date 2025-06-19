Left Menu

Britain Pushes for ECHR Reform Amid Domestic Criticism

The UK advocates for reforming the European Convention on Human Rights due to concerns about foreign court interference in domestic matters like immigration. Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood emphasizes the need for evolution to match political changes, echoing wider European calls for reformation in addressing immigration rulings.

Updated: 19-06-2025 00:58 IST
In a call for change, the UK has advocated for reforms to the European Convention on Human Rights, addressing domestic frustrations over foreign court involvements in policies. Justice Minister Shabana Mahmood underscores the necessity for adjustments in the convention that has stood over seventy years.

The Labour government has voiced concerns over how immigration cases are impacted by the convention's interpretations, citing risks to the public's view of human rights. Mahmood presented these issues before the Council of Europe's decision-making body, calling for reform to align with evolving political situations.

The UK continues to engage with the Council of Europe and European Court of Human Rights despite leaving the European Union. While Labour is committed to the convention, other political factions differ, signaling potential shifts in how Britain might navigate human rights governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

