Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Political Storm: BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-Hindu Bias

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur criticized the Congress-led Himachal government, alleging an anti-Hindu bias and political vendetta, including delayed police action and wrongful charges against BJP leaders. Thakur threatens statewide protests if these actions continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh Political Storm: BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-Hindu Bias
Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated press conference, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur launched a blistering attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing them of fostering an 'anti-Sanatan' mindset and targeting the Hindu community. Joined by State BJP President Rajiv Bindal, Thakur charged that incidents against Hindus have risen since the Congress took power.

Thakur pointed to a recent case involving a missing Hindu girl, alleging police negligence by delaying an FIR until public outcry forced their hand. Labeling it as 'love jihad,' he claimed this reflected deeper bias and suggested political retaliation against BJP leaders through false cases.

Citing incidents such as denied visits to a murder site and inaction on illegal religious activities, Thakur accused the government of vendetta politics. He warned of statewide protests unless false charges against BJP figures are retracted, demanding accountability and immediate action from the Congress leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025