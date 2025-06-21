Himachal Pradesh Political Storm: BJP Accuses Congress of Anti-Hindu Bias

In a heated press conference, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur launched a blistering attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing them of fostering an 'anti-Sanatan' mindset and targeting the Hindu community. Joined by State BJP President Rajiv Bindal, Thakur charged that incidents against Hindus have risen since the Congress took power.

Thakur pointed to a recent case involving a missing Hindu girl, alleging police negligence by delaying an FIR until public outcry forced their hand. Labeling it as 'love jihad,' he claimed this reflected deeper bias and suggested political retaliation against BJP leaders through false cases.

Citing incidents such as denied visits to a murder site and inaction on illegal religious activities, Thakur accused the government of vendetta politics. He warned of statewide protests unless false charges against BJP figures are retracted, demanding accountability and immediate action from the Congress leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)