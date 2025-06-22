Belarus: Surge of Freedom Marks Potential New US Ties

In a significant diplomatic event, Belarus has released Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a key opposition figure and husband of prominent exiled leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, along with 13 other political prisoners. The move follows a visit by a senior US official, spurring speculation about potential thawing of US-Belarus relations.

Tsikhanouski, a popular blogger and activist arrested in 2020, reached Lithuania hours after their release, reuniting with his wife in an emotional embrace. The release coincides with US President Donald Trump's envoy meeting Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, highlighting possible diplomatic shifts.

Political analysts suggest Lukashenko aims to soften international sanctions through these releases, as Belarus has been under scrutiny for its 2020 election crackdown and support of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)