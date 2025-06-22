Trump Announces 'Successful Attack' on Iran's Nuclear Sites
U.S. President Trump declared a successful strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, including Fordow, amid ongoing aerial combat with Israel. While Iran insists its nuclear activities are peaceful, diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions have faltered. Trump called for peace following the operation, congratulating American forces.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that a series of 'very successful attacks' had been launched and completed on three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow. The strikes were part of ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.
Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, expressing gratitude towards American military personnel involved in the operation and stating that all aircraft involved were returning safely. He concluded his message by urging for a period of peace.
The military action follows over a week of intense aerial exchanges between Israel and Iran, with casualties reported on both sides. Israel justified the strikes, citing a desire to negate Tehran's ability to develop nuclear weapons, a claim Iran disputes, asserting its nuclear ambitions are strictly peaceful. Efforts by Western nations to mediate the conflict remain ineffective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
