Tejashwi Yadav Rules Out Future with Nitish Kumar: 'A Mistake Can't Be Forgiven Twice'

In a categorical rejection of any reunion with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav emphasized that past mistakes should not be repeated. Yadav, speaking to ANI, criticized Kumar as 'extra baggage,' suggesting his presence would hinder progress wherever he goes.

Addressing media inquiries about a potential alliance involving his father, Lalu Prasad, Yadav dismissed the idea unequivocally. He underscored that Kumar's past decisions have cast doubt on his ability to lead Bihar's 14 crore citizens effectively. Yadav also suggested that Janata Dal-United's existence past the forthcoming assembly elections is doubtful.

As Bihar gears up for assembly polls, Tejashwi Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar administration of lacking a clear development strategy. He intends to push the government to prioritize infrastructure projects like IT parks and health cities. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced plans to increase pensions for vulnerable groups, even as political tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)