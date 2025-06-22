Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Rules Out Future with Nitish Kumar: 'A Mistake Can't Be Forgiven Twice'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav firmly ruled out any possibility of reconciling with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In a critical interview, Yadav labeled Kumar as 'extra baggage' and claimed that the Janata Dal-United's future is uncertain after the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:31 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Rules Out Future with Nitish Kumar: 'A Mistake Can't Be Forgiven Twice'
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a categorical rejection of any reunion with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav emphasized that past mistakes should not be repeated. Yadav, speaking to ANI, criticized Kumar as 'extra baggage,' suggesting his presence would hinder progress wherever he goes.

Addressing media inquiries about a potential alliance involving his father, Lalu Prasad, Yadav dismissed the idea unequivocally. He underscored that Kumar's past decisions have cast doubt on his ability to lead Bihar's 14 crore citizens effectively. Yadav also suggested that Janata Dal-United's existence past the forthcoming assembly elections is doubtful.

As Bihar gears up for assembly polls, Tejashwi Yadav accused the Nitish Kumar administration of lacking a clear development strategy. He intends to push the government to prioritize infrastructure projects like IT parks and health cities. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced plans to increase pensions for vulnerable groups, even as political tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025