Demands for Answers: Trump's Iran Strikes Spark Political Outcry

Amidst escalating tensions following U.S. military action in Iran, political leaders are demanding President Trump provide transparent justifications for his decisions. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer stressed the urgent need for clarity on his impulsive actions.

Schumer highlighted the dangers of a protracted conflict, emphasizing the necessity of adhering to the War Powers Act, which restricts presidential military engagement without congressional approval. Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi echoed this, stressing how Trump bypassed constitutional protocols, intensifying regional instability.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced serious concern over the U.S.'s abrupt use of force, labeling it a major threat to international peace. Guterres underscored the urgency of diplomatic solutions, as experts warn of dire consequences should tensions spiral further.

