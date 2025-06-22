Left Menu

Bihar's Political Chessboard: Tejashwi Yadav's Calculated Moves

As Bihar gears up for elections, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav keeps the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate under wraps. Meanwhile, he criticizes the fragmented NDA and underscores the enduring RJD-Congress alliance, suggesting clarity for those aspiring to lead Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:33 IST
Bihar's Political Chessboard: Tejashwi Yadav's Calculated Moves
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of Bihar's legislative assembly elections, political maneuvering within the state has intensified. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav upheld the suspense around the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, saying in an ANI interview that although the choice is made, it will be disclosed strategically.

Yadav critiqued the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for appearing fractured in Bihar, citing leaders like Jitam Ram Manhji, Chirag Paswan, and Upendra Kushwaha for differing statements. He contrasted this with the INDIA bloc, often perceived as disunited, yet suggested that the NDA's cohesion is even more questionable.

Emphasizing the longstanding alliance between Congress and RJD, Yadav dismissed claims of discord, pointing instead towards the failed attempts by NDA leaders to fracture the coalition. He responded to speculation around Chirag Paswan's chief ministerial ambitions by urging transparency from those seeking to lead, insisting that genuine intentions should be declared openly to gain trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025