Bihar's Political Chessboard: Tejashwi Yadav's Calculated Moves

In anticipation of Bihar's legislative assembly elections, political maneuvering within the state has intensified. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav upheld the suspense around the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, saying in an ANI interview that although the choice is made, it will be disclosed strategically.

Yadav critiqued the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for appearing fractured in Bihar, citing leaders like Jitam Ram Manhji, Chirag Paswan, and Upendra Kushwaha for differing statements. He contrasted this with the INDIA bloc, often perceived as disunited, yet suggested that the NDA's cohesion is even more questionable.

Emphasizing the longstanding alliance between Congress and RJD, Yadav dismissed claims of discord, pointing instead towards the failed attempts by NDA leaders to fracture the coalition. He responded to speculation around Chirag Paswan's chief ministerial ambitions by urging transparency from those seeking to lead, insisting that genuine intentions should be declared openly to gain trust.

