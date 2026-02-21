Left Menu

Chirag Paswan Clarifies: Reena Paswan Not Contesting in Rajya Sabha Polls

Union minister Chirag Paswan clarified that his mother, Reena Paswan, will not be contesting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Despite her public appearances, she prefers to stay away from politics. The NDA, with a majority in the Bihar assembly, aims to win all five seats in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:39 IST
Union minister Chirag Paswan has put to rest speculations regarding his mother, Reena Paswan, running for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Addressing the press, Paswan emphasized that his mother is uninterested in entering the political fray, despite her occasional public appearances.

Paswan asserted, "My mother is not a contender for any of the five Rajya Sabha seats set for the elections. She remains committed to staying out of active politics." He further noted the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) confidence in capturing all five seats, buoyed by its substantial majority in Bihar's state assembly.

Currently, the five seats in question are held by JD(U), RJD, and RLM. While elections are scheduled for March 16, the ruling NDA aims to capitalize on its 202 assembly members to secure a clean sweep. Meanwhile, the RJD-led alliance is striving to garner support from AIMIM and BSP to clinch at least one seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

