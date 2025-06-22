Operation Midnight Hammer: The US Strikes Iran Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has intervened in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, targeting Iranian nuclear sites in a series of precision bombings. Dubbed 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' the strikes have obliterated key locations, according to US President Donald Trump, who warned of further action if Iran retaliates.

The US strikes follow a week of escalating violence between Israel and Iran, which began with a series of targeted Israeli attacks on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides and heightened regional tensions, particularly following retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran.

Despite US and international calls for diplomacy, Iran remains defiant, insisting on its right to self-defense. World leaders express concern over the potential for further escalation, urging all parties to return to negotiations to prevent a broader global crisis.

