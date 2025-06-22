Left Menu

Operation Midnight Hammer: The US Strikes Iran Amid Rising Tensions

The United States escalates tensions in the Middle East by striking Iran's nuclear sites in 'Operation Midnight Hammer.' The intervention comes amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, sparked by Israel's preemptive strikes. President Trump warns of further action if Iran retaliates, while global leaders call for de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:52 IST
Operation Midnight Hammer: The US Strikes Iran Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

The United States has intervened in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, targeting Iranian nuclear sites in a series of precision bombings. Dubbed 'Operation Midnight Hammer,' the strikes have obliterated key locations, according to US President Donald Trump, who warned of further action if Iran retaliates.

The US strikes follow a week of escalating violence between Israel and Iran, which began with a series of targeted Israeli attacks on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties on both sides and heightened regional tensions, particularly following retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Iran.

Despite US and international calls for diplomacy, Iran remains defiant, insisting on its right to self-defense. World leaders express concern over the potential for further escalation, urging all parties to return to negotiations to prevent a broader global crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025