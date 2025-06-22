Left Menu

Controversial Comment Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

An FIR has been filed against West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar over comments comparing the state's law and order situation to a red light area. This has led to backlash from the ruling Trinamool Congress, demanding an apology for the disparaging remarks against sex workers in Sonagachhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was filed on Sunday against Sukanta Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP unit president and Union minister, for a controversial comment comparing the state's law and order situation to a red light area in north Kolkata.

The complaint was lodged by a sex worker from the Sonagachhi brothel, which Majumdar referenced in his remarks, according to a police officer. The complaint accuses Majumdar of demeaning Sonagachhi's sex workers.

The ruling Trinamool Congress quickly condemned Majumdar after a video clip of the incident went viral. In various statements, TMC officials demanded an apology for what they said were insulting remarks. Local MLA Shashi Panja called for a formal apology, describing the comments as inexcusable.

