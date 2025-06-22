Controversial Comment Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

An FIR was filed on Sunday against Sukanta Majumdar, the West Bengal BJP unit president and Union minister, for a controversial comment comparing the state's law and order situation to a red light area in north Kolkata.

The complaint was lodged by a sex worker from the Sonagachhi brothel, which Majumdar referenced in his remarks, according to a police officer. The complaint accuses Majumdar of demeaning Sonagachhi's sex workers.

The ruling Trinamool Congress quickly condemned Majumdar after a video clip of the incident went viral. In various statements, TMC officials demanded an apology for what they said were insulting remarks. Local MLA Shashi Panja called for a formal apology, describing the comments as inexcusable.