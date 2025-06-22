Global Tensions Spike as US-Iran Conflict Escalates

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed India's deep concern over escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy for peace. This follows US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, raising fears of a wider conflict. Global leaders, including from Russia and China, have condemned the US actions.

Updated: 22-06-2025 20:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced India's significant concerns regarding the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, urging for a diplomatic resolution. The appeal for peace follows recent U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, heightening fears of broader regional unrest.

During a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Modi emphasized the necessity of dialogue to prevent further escalation. The Prime Minister's Office stated that Modi reiterated India's commitment to regional peace and stability, thanking Iran for its cooperation in facilitating the return of Indian nationals.

Global responses to the situation have been diverse. Russia and China condemned the U.S. actions, citing violations of international law, while the European Union and other nations called for immediate negotiations to de-escalate tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

