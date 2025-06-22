Global Tensions Spike as US-Iran Conflict Escalates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced India's significant concerns regarding the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, urging for a diplomatic resolution. The appeal for peace follows recent U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, heightening fears of broader regional unrest.

During a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Modi emphasized the necessity of dialogue to prevent further escalation. The Prime Minister's Office stated that Modi reiterated India's commitment to regional peace and stability, thanking Iran for its cooperation in facilitating the return of Indian nationals.

Global responses to the situation have been diverse. Russia and China condemned the U.S. actions, citing violations of international law, while the European Union and other nations called for immediate negotiations to de-escalate tensions.

