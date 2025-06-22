Rising Tensions: U.S. Homeland Security Advisory Warns of Heightened Threats
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns of increased threat levels in the country after U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. The advisory highlights potential cyber attacks by Iranian affiliates and increased risk of domestic extremism if Iranian leadership calls for retaliation.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a warning on Sunday regarding elevated threat levels within the U.S., following recent U.S. military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.
The warning, disseminated through the National Terrorism Advisory System, highlighted a looming risk of cyber attacks from pro-Iranian hacktivists, with potential domestic extremism fueled by any retaliatory calls from Iranian leadership.
Increased law enforcement presence remains in key cities across the U.S. amid concerns of antisemitic and anti-Islamic attacks, particularly in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict that could spur further violence.
