Rising Tensions: U.S. Homeland Security Advisory Warns of Heightened Threats

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warns of increased threat levels in the country after U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. The advisory highlights potential cyber attacks by Iranian affiliates and increased risk of domestic extremism if Iranian leadership calls for retaliation.

Updated: 22-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a warning on Sunday regarding elevated threat levels within the U.S., following recent U.S. military strikes targeting Iran's nuclear facilities.

The warning, disseminated through the National Terrorism Advisory System, highlighted a looming risk of cyber attacks from pro-Iranian hacktivists, with potential domestic extremism fueled by any retaliatory calls from Iranian leadership.

Increased law enforcement presence remains in key cities across the U.S. amid concerns of antisemitic and anti-Islamic attacks, particularly in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict that could spur further violence.

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

