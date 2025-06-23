Left Menu

Orban Calls to Halt EU's Russian Energy Ban Amid Rising Prices

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban urges the EU to abandon its proposed ban on Russian energy due to rising energy prices influenced by the US bombing of Iran. The European Commission aims to legally ban Russian gas imports by 2027, despite resistance from Hungary and Slovakia.

Updated: 23-06-2025 00:59 IST
Viktor Orban

In a plea to the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for the removal of a proposed ban on Russian energy. This comes as energy prices are poised to rise following the US bombing in Iran, sparking economic concerns across Europe.

The European Commission has put forth a plan to enact a legally binding ban on EU imports of Russian gas and liquefied natural gas by the end of 2027. This move seeks to dismantle long-standing energy ties with Russia, a top supplier, in response to Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Measures are included to prevent objections from Hungary and Slovakia.

Orban highlighted the looming threat of increased energy costs amid discussions of the Iran-Israel conflict's impact. He emphasized the necessity to lift EU restrictions on Russian energy. Additionally, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto engaged in discussions with multiple Middle Eastern nations to address the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

