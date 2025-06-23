Tensions Rise as U.S. Strikes on Iran Stir Global Anxiety

The recent U.S. attack on Iran's nuclear facilities has not only escalated tensions in the region but also shaken Washington's standing on the global stage, says China's state broadcaster. Following the event, China urged restraint amid apprehensions of uncontrollable escalation.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the obliteration of Tehran's nuclear sites, aligning with Israel in an unprecedented Western military maneuver against Iran since the 1979 revolution. In response, the U.N. Security Council convened, where Russia, China, and Pakistan called for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

China's U.N. Ambassador, Fu Cong, emphasized the need to halt further conflict and prevent the war from spilling over, particularly urging Israel to cease fire. Additionally, Chinese state media warned that foreign military interference only exacerbates regional hatred and trauma.

