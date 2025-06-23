Rutte at NATO: Navigating Turbulent Waters

Dutch politician Mark Rutte, known for his negotiation prowess, has taken on the role of NATO Secretary General, tasked with navigating complex dynamics, including tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Rutte's skills are already being tested as he secures European defense spending agreement, while geopolitical tensions with Iran and internal disagreements over Russia present significant challenges.

The 58-year-old ex-Dutch Prime Minister's political dexterity and coalition-building abilities are key to managing NATO's simultaneous efforts to bolster unity and address external threats.

