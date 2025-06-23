Left Menu

Bihar's Crucial IPS Reshuffle: A Strategic Move Before Elections

The Nitish Kumar government has reshuffled key IPS officers ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections. This includes the transfer of Inspector General Garima Malik, among others. These strategic adjustments aim to strengthen administrative efficiency ahead of the polls, following numerous other recent bureaucratic shifts in the state's governance structure.

In a significant administrative strategy, the Nitish Kumar government announced a reshuffle of key IPS officers in Bihar on Monday, an act seen as preparation for the impending Assembly elections.

According to a formal notification from the state home department, Garima Malik, Inspector General (IG) of Central Region (Patna), will assume a new role as IG of Vigilance Investigation Bureau. Meanwhile, Jitendra Rana has taken over as IG Central Region (Patna).

This reshuffling is part of extensive changes which saw Rakesh Rathi appointed as IG, Special Branch, and Manoj Kumar Tiwary as Siwan SP, amidst broader bureaucratic shifts involving both IAS and IPS officers.

