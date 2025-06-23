Apple Farmers' Demand for 100% Import Duty Sparks Nationwide Strike

The Apple Farmers Federation of India (AFFI) announced its participation in a nationwide strike set for July 9, orchestrated by central trade unions. The strike aims to spotlight the ongoing demand by apple growers to raise import duties on apples to 100 percent, an appeal that remains unfulfilled.

In a meeting attended by members of AFFI and Himachal Growers Sangh, AFFI's convener Mohammad Yusuf criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being swift in his promises but sluggish in fulfilling them, particularly concerning apple import policies. There is growing frustration over the decrease in import duty, which proponents argue favors US apples over domestic produce.

Yusuf, who is also a legislator in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the economic dependency of J&K, Himachal, and Uttarakhand on apple agriculture. He pointed out the increased costs of agricultural inputs without matching subsidies and the failure to implement a support price or insurance scheme, issues that resonate deeply with the apple growers.

(With inputs from agencies.)