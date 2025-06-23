NATO Targets New Defense Spending Goals Amid Rising Global Tensions
NATO leaders plan to approve a significant increase in defense spending to 5% of GDP at an upcoming summit. This move is driven by ongoing security concerns, particularly Russia's actions in Ukraine. New spending will focus on core defense and infrastructure enhancements by 2035.
In anticipation of growing global threats, NATO leaders are set to approve a substantial rise in defense expenditure, lifting it to 5% of GDP at a summit in The Hague. U.S. President Donald Trump has long advocated for this increase, which vastly surpasses the existing goal of 2% set in 2014.
This new financial target will require member nations to invest 3.5% of their GDP in core defense operations such as troops and weapons. An additional 1.5% should go towards broader security investments, including enhancing transport infrastructure for military use, cybersecurity measures, and protecting energy supply lines.
This ambitious target highlights ongoing anxieties over Russia's military activities, particularly its involvement in Ukraine, which has prompted European members under U.S. pressure to boost defense budgets. While Poland leads the way with over 4% GDP spent on defense, others like Spain remain reluctant to commit fully to the new target. Adjustments to the goal may occur by 2029, with member nations expected to fully comply by 2035.
(With inputs from agencies.)
