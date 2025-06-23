Left Menu

NATO Targets New Defense Spending Goals Amid Rising Global Tensions

NATO leaders plan to approve a significant increase in defense spending to 5% of GDP at an upcoming summit. This move is driven by ongoing security concerns, particularly Russia's actions in Ukraine. New spending will focus on core defense and infrastructure enhancements by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:38 IST
NATO Targets New Defense Spending Goals Amid Rising Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In anticipation of growing global threats, NATO leaders are set to approve a substantial rise in defense expenditure, lifting it to 5% of GDP at a summit in The Hague. U.S. President Donald Trump has long advocated for this increase, which vastly surpasses the existing goal of 2% set in 2014.

This new financial target will require member nations to invest 3.5% of their GDP in core defense operations such as troops and weapons. An additional 1.5% should go towards broader security investments, including enhancing transport infrastructure for military use, cybersecurity measures, and protecting energy supply lines.

This ambitious target highlights ongoing anxieties over Russia's military activities, particularly its involvement in Ukraine, which has prompted European members under U.S. pressure to boost defense budgets. While Poland leads the way with over 4% GDP spent on defense, others like Spain remain reluctant to commit fully to the new target. Adjustments to the goal may occur by 2029, with member nations expected to fully comply by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025