Kumaraswamy Lashes Out at Karnataka's Governance Crisis

Amid rising concerns over alleged malpractices in Karnataka's Housing Department, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has publicly condemned the Congress-led government. Speaking at a press conference from his New Delhi residence, Kumaraswamy drew parallels between the plight of ruling party MLAs and the narrative of 'Tabarana Kathe', a well-known Kannada story about struggle and bureaucracy.

Kumaraswamy lambasted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, comparing the state's governance to 'Alibaba and 34 thieves.' He noted that even members within the ruling party, such as leaders B.R. Patil and Raju Kage, have expressed discontent, highlighting alleged biases in allocation schemes favoring those who pay commissions.

The Union Minister questioned the Chief Minister's intentions, especially regarding allegations of unauthorized fund allocations bypassing cabinet approval. Accusations of mischievous dealings, coupled with the removal of influential figures like retired IAS officer Atheeq, have fueled the debate over governance ethics in Karnataka.

