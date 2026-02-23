Karnataka Chief Minister Leads Rally to Restore MGNREGA

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led Central government on Monday, accusing them of dismantling the MGNREGA. At the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangraam' rally, he vowed to persist in protesting across the nation until the rural jobs scheme is reinstated.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the Centre repealed MGNREGA during the winter parliamentary session and replaced it with the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission–Grameen (VBG-RAMG) Act. He stated that the new law was pushed through without adequate parliamentary debate, leaving nearly 12 crore workers affected.

Highlighting the new law's impact, the Chief Minister emphasized it reduced Panchayats' autonomy and shifted decision-making to the Centre. He reiterated Congress's demands to repeal the new act, restore MGNREGA, and ensure a nationwide minimum wage.

