Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Leads Rally to Restore MGNREGA

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP-led Centre for replacing MGNREGA with a new law. At the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangraam' rally, he promised continuous protests until the scheme is reinstated. Siddaramaiah claims the new law hinders local governance and affects millions of rural workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkaballapura | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:50 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Leads Rally to Restore MGNREGA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led Central government on Monday, accusing them of dismantling the MGNREGA. At the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangraam' rally, he vowed to persist in protesting across the nation until the rural jobs scheme is reinstated.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the Centre repealed MGNREGA during the winter parliamentary session and replaced it with the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission–Grameen (VBG-RAMG) Act. He stated that the new law was pushed through without adequate parliamentary debate, leaving nearly 12 crore workers affected.

Highlighting the new law's impact, the Chief Minister emphasized it reduced Panchayats' autonomy and shifted decision-making to the Centre. He reiterated Congress's demands to repeal the new act, restore MGNREGA, and ensure a nationwide minimum wage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

 Global
3
Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

 Global
4
Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026