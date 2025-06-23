Left Menu

Iran Strikes Back: Missile Attack Matches U.S. Bombing

Iran launched a missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, corresponding to the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites. Announced by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the strike was aimed at a non-populated area, indicating a potential move towards de-escalation.

In a bold retaliatory move, Iran targeted Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar with missiles matching the number of U.S. bombs dropped on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. The announcement was made Monday by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, aiming to send a message of calibrated response.

According to Iranian officials, the attack demonstrated an intent to engage in measured military actions, with the choice of Al Udeid being strategic—located away from heavily populated regions, thereby minimizing the risk of casualties.

Qatar confirmed that the attack resulted in no injuries. Analysts suggest Iran's response could be an attempt to de-escalate recent tensions while still asserting its defensive capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

