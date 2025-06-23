Political Tensions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Clash of Authorities

Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday accused the federal government of conspiring to declare an emergency in the province. Speaking during the provincial budget session, Gandapur emphasized his allegiance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan, stressing that he would dissolve the provincial government if Khan so directed.

The Chief Minister further accused Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of blocking the budget session by refusing to sign the summary, hinting at an orchestrated effort to induce a financial crisis. Gandapur insisted that passing the budget for FY 2025-26 is a constitutional duty and that the assembly cannot be dissolved without PTI's approval.

Moreover, Gandapur criticized the government for withholding funds and reassessed the province's entitlement under the terms of the 18th Amendment. He asserted that these actions reflect constitutional violations, warning entities of inevitable accountability. Additionally, he alleged that government obstructions were preventing him from presenting the provincial budget to PTI founder Imran Khan.

(With inputs from agencies.)