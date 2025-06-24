Japan Withdraws from NATO Summit Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Japan announced on Monday that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has canceled his plans to attend the upcoming NATO summit. This decision aligns with other Indo-Pacific countries, raising questions about future regional ties. The move, announced by Japan's foreign ministry, reverses plans made just days earlier to engage with NATO leaders in reaffirming the security ties between Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

The cancellation follows U.S. President Donald Trump's newly heightened pressure on regional allies, as well as joined military efforts against Iran. Japan cited general 'various circumstances' for the withdrawal. The anticipated meetings with NATO and a direct engagement with Trump were pivotal factors in the decision. Other key Indo-Pacific players, including South Korea and Australia, have similarly chosen not to participate.

While Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will still attend related NATO gatherings, Prime Minister Ishiba's absence underlines a potential shift in regional cooperation. The move echoes recent global defense spending demands by the U.S., which have sparked concern among U.S. allies—including requests for Japan to increase its defense budget to unprecedented levels.