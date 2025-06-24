Supreme Court's Green Light: Trump Administration Resumes Controversial Deportations

The U.S. Supreme Court has cleared the path for the Trump administration to deport migrants to third countries without offering them a chance to state potential harms they might face. This ruling marks a significant victory for the administration's strict immigration stance, raising concerns about due process for migrants affected by this policy.

The decision overturned a previous judicial order, initially introduced by Boston-based Judge Brian Murphy, mandating the government to provide a "meaningful opportunity" for these migrants to convey fears of torture or harm at their new destinations. This development follows legal silos the administration has faced, especially after intensifying deportations earlier this year.

While critics and immigrant rights groups see this as a blow to migrants' rights, the administration argues that such deportations are necessary to remove criminals whose home countries refuse to accept them. Meanwhile, the debate continues over the balance between national security and the protection of migrant rights under U.S. due process laws.

