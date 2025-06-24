The Emergency: A Turning Point in India's Political Landscape

On the night of June 25, 1975, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency in India, a move ratified by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed. This period, spanning 21 months, is widely regarded as the darkest era in the history of Independent India.

Key events during this time included the political turmoil following the 1971 electoral malpractice case against Gandhi, rising public demonstrations against her governance, and the mass forced sterilization program initiated by Sanjay Gandhi in 1976. The Emergency saw widespread suspension of civil liberties and political repression.

The Emergency finally ended on March 21, 1977, after Indira Gandhi's electoral defeat, which catalyzed the formation of a new government under Morarji Desai. This chapter in Indian history remains pivotal, reflecting on India's resilience and democratic principles.