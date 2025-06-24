Ceasefire Chaos: Israeli and Iranian Tensions Ignite
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of violating a ceasefire by launching missiles into Israeli airspace. In response, Katz ordered military action against Iranian targets. The ceasefire, brokered by President Trump to end a 12-day conflict, was disregarded just hours after its initiation.
