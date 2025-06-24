Ceasefire Chaos: Israeli and Iranian Tensions Ignite

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of breaking their recently established ceasefire by firing missiles into Israeli airspace. This escalation, occurring merely hours after the truce commenced, undermined efforts to cease hostilities.

Minister Katz issued directives for the Israeli military to resume action against Iranian paramilitary and government sites. The ceasefire was part of an agreement facilitated by President Donald Trump, aimed at resolving the 12-day conflict in the Middle East.

Despite mutual acceptance of the plan, tensions quickly resurfaced, risking further instability in the already volatile region. Katz emphasized the need for robust defense measures, highlighting Israel's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)