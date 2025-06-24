Left Menu

Ceasefire Chaos: Israeli and Iranian Tensions Ignite

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of violating a ceasefire by launching missiles into Israeli airspace. In response, Katz ordered military action against Iranian targets. The ceasefire, brokered by President Trump to end a 12-day conflict, was disregarded just hours after its initiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beersheba | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:36 IST
Ceasefire Chaos: Israeli and Iranian Tensions Ignite
Israeli Defence Minister
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of breaking their recently established ceasefire by firing missiles into Israeli airspace. This escalation, occurring merely hours after the truce commenced, undermined efforts to cease hostilities.

Minister Katz issued directives for the Israeli military to resume action against Iranian paramilitary and government sites. The ceasefire was part of an agreement facilitated by President Donald Trump, aimed at resolving the 12-day conflict in the Middle East.

Despite mutual acceptance of the plan, tensions quickly resurfaced, risking further instability in the already volatile region. Katz emphasized the need for robust defense measures, highlighting Israel's commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025