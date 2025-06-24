Left Menu

Election Commission Addresses Allegations by Rahul Gandhi on 2024 Maharashtra Polls

The Election Commission responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra polls. It emphasized adherence to laws and rules and invited Gandhi for further dialogue if concerns persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:46 IST
Election Commission
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has officially responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's concerns about alleged rigging in the upcoming 2024 Maharashtra elections. In a formal letter, the Commission assured that all electoral processes align with the laws and regulations established by Parliament.

Highlighting the vast workforce involved in the electoral exercises, the EC detailed the deployment of over 100,000 personnel, including Booth Level Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, and Observers, ensuring transparency and legality in the process. Political parties also appoint their agents to oversee the conduct.

The EC encouraged Gandhi to communicate any further issues directly, inviting him for a personal dialogue to address concerns. The Commission reiterated that any grievances about poll conduct should ideally be resolved through legal election petitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

