Iran's Opposition Calls for Overthrow Amid Ceasefire Tension

Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, has called for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's regime. Her remarks came shortly after a ceasefire was declared amid escalating tensions in the Iran-Israel air conflict.

Rajavi's statement emphasized the need for a democratic, non-nuclear Iran, highlighting the potential for the Iranian people to effect change internally. The Paris-based opposition group's call aligns with recent sentiments from other key figures urging regime change for regional stability.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, though banned in Iran and with contested domestic support, is a notable opposition group with a complex history. Its past actions, including revealing Iran's nuclear activities, demonstrate its significant, albeit controversial, role in Iranian politics.

