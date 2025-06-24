Iran's Opposition Calls for Overthrow Amid Ceasefire Tension
Maryam Rajavi, a leader of an Iranian opposition group, urged the overthrow of Supreme Leader Khamenei's system following a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel conflict. The group advocates for a democratic, non-nuclear nation free from clerical rule. They played a role during past uprisings, although their influence is debated.
Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, has called for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's regime. Her remarks came shortly after a ceasefire was declared amid escalating tensions in the Iran-Israel air conflict.
Rajavi's statement emphasized the need for a democratic, non-nuclear Iran, highlighting the potential for the Iranian people to effect change internally. The Paris-based opposition group's call aligns with recent sentiments from other key figures urging regime change for regional stability.
The National Council of Resistance of Iran, though banned in Iran and with contested domestic support, is a notable opposition group with a complex history. Its past actions, including revealing Iran's nuclear activities, demonstrate its significant, albeit controversial, role in Iranian politics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
