German Court Overturns Ban on Far-Right Magazine

A German court has overturned a ban on the far-right magazine Compact, accused of inciting hatred against Jews and foreigners. The ruling found the publication was not extreme enough to justify the prohibition, dealing a blow to efforts to contain the nativist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Previously banned by former Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the magazine, with a circulation of 40,000, had been labelled a key voice in the right-wing extremist scene. However, Judge Ingo Kraft stated that despite Compact's extreme views, there was insufficient proof that its supporting organization was unconstitutional.

Juergen Elsaesser, Compact's chief editor, celebrated the ruling, viewing it as a victory. The decision comes as a morale boost for the AfD following electoral setbacks. Party radical leader Bjoern Hoecke criticized former Interior Minister Faeser for targeting government critics instead of Islamists, arguing she harmed democracy.

