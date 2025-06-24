Left Menu

Japan Conducts Historic Missile Test on Home Soil

  • Japan

In a significant military development, Japan's army successfully led a missile test on home soil for the first time on Tuesday.

The Type-88 surface-to-ship short-range missile was test-fired at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range, situated on Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island.

This exercise involved about 300 soldiers from the Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Artillery Brigade, who targeted an unmanned boat 40 kilometers off Hokkaido's southern coast. The test aims to bolster Japan's defensive capabilities amid growing regional tensions, specifically with China. The nation plans to further its military prowess by deploying long-range cruise missiles, including Tomahawks, later this year, a strategic move as part of Japan's overall defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

