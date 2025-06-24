Left Menu

Thailand's Turmoil: No Confidence Vote Looms Over Prime Minister

Thailand's Bhumjaithai party is spearheading a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra, who faces intense scrutiny over border tensions with Cambodia. Internal leaks and military disputes intensify the crisis. Despite challenges, the government under Paetongtarn is confident, with plans for infrastructure investments and cabinet reshuffles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:59 IST
Thailand's Turmoil: No Confidence Vote Looms Over Prime Minister

Thailand's political landscape is witnessing upheaval as the Bhumjaithai party pushes for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra. This motion underscores the intensifying scrutiny surrounding the Prime Minister's contentious handling of the escalating border conflict with Cambodia.

The Bhumjaithai party's decision to withdraw support stems from a leaked phone conversation revealing Paetongtarn's controversial dialogue with Cambodia's ex-premier Hun Sen. This has ruffled military feathers, a powerful entity in Thai politics, compelling the party to unite opposition forces to challenge her leadership.

Despite these adversities, Paetongtarn remains undeterred, highlighting upcoming cabinet reshuffles and ambitious $3.5 billion infrastructure projects aimed at revitalizing Thailand's economy. With continued support from coalition parties, she emphasizes the government's resilience in this political storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025