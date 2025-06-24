Thailand's Turmoil: No Confidence Vote Looms Over Prime Minister

Thailand's political landscape is witnessing upheaval as the Bhumjaithai party pushes for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinwatra. This motion underscores the intensifying scrutiny surrounding the Prime Minister's contentious handling of the escalating border conflict with Cambodia.

The Bhumjaithai party's decision to withdraw support stems from a leaked phone conversation revealing Paetongtarn's controversial dialogue with Cambodia's ex-premier Hun Sen. This has ruffled military feathers, a powerful entity in Thai politics, compelling the party to unite opposition forces to challenge her leadership.

Despite these adversities, Paetongtarn remains undeterred, highlighting upcoming cabinet reshuffles and ambitious $3.5 billion infrastructure projects aimed at revitalizing Thailand's economy. With continued support from coalition parties, she emphasizes the government's resilience in this political storm.

