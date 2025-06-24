Left Menu

Rebuffed Diplomacy: U.S. Support Rejected by France's National Rally

In May, the U.S. State Department delegation offered public support to France's National Rally leader Marine Le Pen. However, the offer was declined by RN officials due to potential electoral harm. Despite ideological similarities, Trump's support was deemed a liability. The meeting, led by Samuel Samson, remained largely unreported.

A delegation from the U.S. State Department offered support to France's National Rally (RN) and its barred leader, Marine Le Pen, but the offer was declined in May, according to sources.

Led by Samuel Samson from the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, the U.S. expressed intentions to back Le Pen publicly.

RN, wary of damaging electoral prospects and skeptical of foreign interference, rejected the offer, highlighting the nuanced dynamics between European nationalists and U.S. political support.

