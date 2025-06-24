Rebuffed Diplomacy: U.S. Support Rejected by France's National Rally

A delegation from the U.S. State Department offered support to France's National Rally (RN) and its barred leader, Marine Le Pen, but the offer was declined in May, according to sources.

Led by Samuel Samson from the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, the U.S. expressed intentions to back Le Pen publicly.

RN, wary of damaging electoral prospects and skeptical of foreign interference, rejected the offer, highlighting the nuanced dynamics between European nationalists and U.S. political support.

(With inputs from agencies.)