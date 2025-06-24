Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Third-Country Deportations Amidst Legal Dissent

The U.S. Supreme Court permits the Trump administration to deport migrants to third countries without offering them a chance to contest potential harms, despite objections from liberal justices. President Trump's policy sparks debate over due process rights, as Migrants' rights groups challenge the legality of such deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration, allowing it to resume third-country deportations without giving migrants a chance to argue the dangers they might face. The decision faced fierce criticism from the court's liberal justices, highlighting a divide over immigration policy and due process rights.

Judge Brian Murphy initially blocked this policy, citing constitutional concerns, but the Supreme Court's quick action overturned this decision. The matter has heightened tensions as Trump's administration aggressively pursues mass deportations, claiming the policy helps remove criminals when their home countries refuse repatriation.

Migrant advocates warn about the potential human rights implications, emphasizing risks of torture and death if deported to unstable regions. Despite these concerns, supporters view the court's decision as reinforcing presidential authority over immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

