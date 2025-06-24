Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Third-Country Deportations Amidst Legal Dissent

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration, allowing it to resume third-country deportations without giving migrants a chance to argue the dangers they might face. The decision faced fierce criticism from the court's liberal justices, highlighting a divide over immigration policy and due process rights.

Judge Brian Murphy initially blocked this policy, citing constitutional concerns, but the Supreme Court's quick action overturned this decision. The matter has heightened tensions as Trump's administration aggressively pursues mass deportations, claiming the policy helps remove criminals when their home countries refuse repatriation.

Migrant advocates warn about the potential human rights implications, emphasizing risks of torture and death if deported to unstable regions. Despite these concerns, supporters view the court's decision as reinforcing presidential authority over immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)