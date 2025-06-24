Left Menu

Zelenskiy Warns NATO of Russian Threat, Urges Defence Spending Boost

President Zelenskiy warns European NATO members of a potential Russian threat, urging increased defense spending. At a NATO summit, he highlights the need for unity against Russia's military ambitions. The session also acknowledges NATO's response to geopolitical challenges and stresses transatlantic cooperation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stark warning to European NATO countries, asserting the risk of Russian attacks if the current conflict in Ukraine is not resolved. During a NATO summit, he called for heightened defense spending to counter Russia's regional ambitions.

The summit aims to demonstrate collective resolve against Moscow, despite past criticisms from U.S. President Trump. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte praised Trump's decisive actions, while Zelenskiy highlighted the pressing necessity for advanced military technology and international cooperation.

The Kremlin criticized the alliance, decrying the expanded defense budget as unjustified militarization. Amidst these tensions, NATO remains focused on increasing member investment to at least 5% of GDP, showcasing the strategic importance of strong collective defense mechanisms.

