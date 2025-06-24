Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Caste-Based Oppression in Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the alleged caste-based tonsuring of two religious preachers, criticising the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of marginalized communities. In a press conference, he demanded strict action against perpetrators and highlighted ongoing caste discrimination under the current regime, vowing to protect the PDA community's dignity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:25 IST
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav condemned the alleged caste-based tonsuring incident involving two religious preachers in Uttar Pradesh, calling out the state government's discriminatory practices against marginalized communities. The incident, which saw the two 'katha vachaks' humiliated in Dandarpur village, has sparked outrage after a video went viral.

During a press conference at the party headquarters, Yadav criticized the government's inaction and called for immediate arrests of those responsible. He highlighted the entrenched societal power dynamics that perpetuate inequality and prejudice, particularly targeting the PDA community, which includes backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

Yadav's remarks come amid heightened tensions over caste-based violence, as he accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party government of failing to uphold constitutional values and protect the rights of oppressed groups. The Samajwadi Party has threatened a major movement if no action is taken within three days.

