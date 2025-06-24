Left Menu

Cabinet Expansion in Punjab: Sanjeev Arora to Join as Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that cabinet expansion is imminent, with Sanjeev Arora, who won the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, set to join as a minister. Arora's victory ensured the Aam Aadmi Party retained the seat. The expansion will occur within the next few days.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann revealed plans for a cabinet expansion during an interaction with the media on Tuesday. The expansion, expected to occur within two to four days, will see Sanjeev Arora, recent victor in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, inducted as a minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party successfully defended the Ludhiana West seat in the bypoll, with Arora defeating Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu by 10,637 votes. The bypoll, held on June 19, was prompted by the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January, and results were announced on Monday.

Currently, the Punjab cabinet consists of 16 ministers, and there is capacity for two more. Mann mentioned there will be no portfolio changes as Arora joins the cabinet. Additionally, Mann stated that Arora will resign as a Rajya Sabha member following his bypoll win, with discussions underway for his replacement.

