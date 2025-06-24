Left Menu

Electoral Fraud Allegations Shake Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of electoral fraud. Allegations claim an 8% rise in voters in Fadnavis's constituency amounted to vote rigging. Congress demands resignation and release of voter data, with Rahul Gandhi supporting claims of irregularities in voter rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:11 IST
Electoral Fraud Allegations Shake Maharashtra Politics
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape faces turmoil as Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal calls for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's resignation over alleged vote manipulation. Sapkal claims an 8% rise in voter count in Fadnavis's constituency signifies electoral fraud.

Congress leader Prafulla Gudadhe Patil echoed these concerns, demanding Fadnavis step down, as allegations suggest BJP collusion with the Election Commission. He pointed out suspicious voter enrolment practices, hinting at a broader conspiracy to secure a win.

Rahul Gandhi also weighed in, asserting irregularities in the election process. He spotlighted a significant voter roll increase in Nagpur South West, questioning the legitimacy of the BJP's victory. The Congress seeks a transparent voter list and relevant CCTV footage to support their claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025