Electoral Fraud Allegations Shake Maharashtra Politics

Maharashtra's political landscape faces turmoil as Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal calls for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's resignation over alleged vote manipulation. Sapkal claims an 8% rise in voter count in Fadnavis's constituency signifies electoral fraud.

Congress leader Prafulla Gudadhe Patil echoed these concerns, demanding Fadnavis step down, as allegations suggest BJP collusion with the Election Commission. He pointed out suspicious voter enrolment practices, hinting at a broader conspiracy to secure a win.

Rahul Gandhi also weighed in, asserting irregularities in the election process. He spotlighted a significant voter roll increase in Nagpur South West, questioning the legitimacy of the BJP's victory. The Congress seeks a transparent voter list and relevant CCTV footage to support their claims.

