Punjab's Political Shake-Up: Sanjeev Arora’s Rise and Cabinet Expansion

In a significant political development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday confirmed that the state cabinet would undergo expansion within two to four days. The decision follows the recent bypoll win by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana West, who will now be inducted as a minister.

This announcement underscores AAP's strategic maneuvers in retaining the Ludhiana West seat, where Arora emerged victorious over Congress contender Bharat Bhushan Ashu with a margin of 10,637 votes. Responding to inquiries, Mann assured reporters that the expansion is in line with pre-bypoll promises and there would be no changes in existing portfolios.

Mann also took the opportunity to critique opposition parties, particularly the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, while reaffirming AAP's commitment to enhancing farmers' benefits through improved schedules for paddy transplantation and infrastructure support. The cabinet can accommodate up to 18 ministers, with the current lineup including 16 members.

