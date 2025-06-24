West Asia Unrest: Pakistan Vows Support for Iran Amid Escalation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a move to bolster regional diplomacy, assured Iran of Pakistan's unwavering support amid the escalating tensions in West Asia. Engaging with Iranian leader Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone, Sharif reiterated the importance of dialogue in diffusing the volatile situation.

Pakistan's foreign ministry voiced deep concern over recent escalations. Amidst talks of truce following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire with Israel, Sharif pledged diplomatic support for Iran at international forums, including the UN Security Council and the OIC, urging all parties to adhere to international laws.

Sharif's support extends to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, emphasizing Pakistan's role as a mediator advocating for dialogue to ensure peace and stability in the region. Conflict resolution through peaceful means remains Pakistan's core message as tensions continue to threaten regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)