Fed Faces Tariff Hurdles Amid Rising Inflation Concerns

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed Congress on inflation concerns amid tariff impacts, indicating no immediate rate cuts. Despite President Trump's demands, Powell emphasized the Fed's independent role in managing inflation expectations, while investors adjusted rate cut predictions to later in the year.

Updated: 24-06-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:38 IST
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell informed Congress that higher tariffs could potentially lead to increased inflation during the summer. This period will be crucial for the Fed's consideration of future rate cuts. Despite President Trump's calls for immediate rate cuts, Powell stressed patience due to the unpredictable impact of unresolved tariffs.

Powell made it clear that he would not commit to cutting rates in upcoming meetings, nor at any specific date. He emphasized the importance of understanding inflation trends, especially as tariff negotiations remain unsettled. Powell suggested potential rate cuts only if inflation pressures continue to remain stable.

In his congressional testimony, Powell reiterated the Fed's stance of monitoring economic changes without biases towards the Trump administration's trade policies. Investors have reevaluated their expectations, now anticipating possible rate reductions by September, as Powell highlighted the need for careful analysis before any policy adjustments.

