UDF Shuts Door on P V Anvar Amidst Political Turmoil

In a decisive move, the UDF leadership has officially closed its doors on Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar. UDF Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, confirmed the decision on Tuesday, ruling out any possibility of Anvar joining the Congress-led alliance. This comes after Anvar, who contested as an independent candidate in the recent Nilambur by-election, made significant headway by securing nearly 20,000 votes.

Anvar's independent run surprised both the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the UDF, although the seat was ultimately retained by Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath. Despite earlier feelers from Congress leaders towards Anvar, Satheesan highlighted that the inclusion of Anvar in the UDF is currently off the table and reiterated, 'There is no room for bargaining politics.'

While senior Congress leaders like Ramesh Chennithala expressed that the victory would have been more significant with Anvar onboard, multiple spokespeople including UDF Convenor Adoor Prakash and KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph emphasized that Anvar's adamant stance had blocked the discussions. As it stands, the UDF is evaluating its strategic directions amidst an evolving political landscape.

