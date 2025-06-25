FBI Shifts Focus to Iran Amid Rising Threats

The FBI has increased its vigilance toward potential threats from Iran after President Trump's recent decision to attack the country's nuclear facilities. Two individuals with direct knowledge revealed this information to Reuters earlier this week.

According to these sources, some agents have been relieved from focusing on immigration enforcement to address the heightened threat from Iran, particularly in counter-terrorism, counterintelligence, and cybersecurity areas. This shift has affected FBI field offices across major cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and Philadelphia.

An FBI spokesperson, while declining to comment on specific directives, stated that the bureau continuously adjusts its resources to handle pressing national security threats. Meanwhile, concerns over potential Iranian retaliatory actions on U.S. soil persist, fueling the FBI's increased focus on monitoring such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)